Former MGCCC, Ocean Springs tennis star dies in car wreck

Former Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College men’s tennis player Skyler Flowers was killed Saturday in a car wreck in Holmes County, the school announced Monday.
The wreck happened while Flowers, 22, was driving back to Starkville after teaching at a tennis center in New Albany.
“He was a stand-up guy,” MGCCC coach Gary Bourgeois said in a press release. “He played his sophomore year with a torn rotator cuff. He would not let that injury stand in the way of him playing and competing. He loved his team and his teammates. He was the consummate team player. Even though he was going to have surgery, he went to nationals to support them.”
Flowers planned to compete at Belhaven, which is located in Jackson, during the 2017-18 school year.
Flowers, who attended Ocean Springs High School, had recovered from surgery and was playing his best tennis, according for Bourgeois.
He played No. 1 singles and doubles at MGCCC during the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons. The Bulldogs were 26-2 during that stretch, including an undefeated mark in conference in 2014-15.
He was named Academic All-MACJC as a sophomore at MGCCC.
Flowers won three consecutive Class 6A boys singles state titles at Ocean Springs and led the Greyhounds to a fourth consecutive state title as a senior.
Funeral arrangements, which are being handled by Oliver Funeral Home in Winona, are incomplete.
