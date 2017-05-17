PRCC upsets top-ranked JCJC

Pearl River Community College baseball pulled off some postseason magic Wednesday night in the opening round of the NJCAA Region 23 Tournament.
The Wildcats overcame a 4-0 deficit against No. 1-ranked Jones County, battling back to tie the game on a dramatic home run by pinch hitter John Moore, then won it in the 10th inning 5-4 on Lucas Scott’s RBI single.
With the win, PRCC (28-18) will battle fifth-seeded Hinds in the winners’ bracket at 6 p.m. Thursday. JCJC (44-3) faces East Central at noon in an elimination game.
“We knew if we could get past the first two or three innings without them knocking us out, that we had a chance,” said PRCC coach Michael Avalon.
“When we came in here, there were three things we asked them to do. We asked them to play hard, play tough and believe. That’s it.”
For the first two innings, it was business as usual for Jones. The Bobcats got a solo home run in the bottom of the first, then scored three runs in the second off Wildcat starter Peyton Lee.
But Lee got out of a bases-loaded jam to end the second, and in the top of the third, fortunes turned around for the Wildcats.
With one out, Bryson Medious popped up a ball behind home plate that Bobcat pitcher Ben Stiglets failed to catch. Given a reprieve, Medious smacked a 3-2 pitch over the leftfield fence for a two-run home run.
“I was seeing his pitches pretty good, but I was just off,” said Medious. “When he dropped the foul, I knew I had a good chance; I knew he had to come in to me. I just squared up and hit it out.”
Lee settled down and gave the Wildcats six innings, allowing just three hits and no runs in his last four innings of work. Parker Dungan pitched two innings of scoreless, hitless relief, striking out two.
PRCC closed the margin to 4-3 in the sixth on three singles, the last one by Donte Peters to drive in the run.
