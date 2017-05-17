Gulf Coast tabs familiar name to lead women’s basketball program

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College announced Wednesday it has hired Hope Adams to lead its women’s basketball program.
Adams replaces Jason Conner, who was at MGCCC for three seasons. He was 28-41.
“I’m really excited about becoming the next head coach here at Gulf Coast,” Adams said in a release. “It’s a dream come true. I think we have got good recruits coming in, and we have built great chemistry with the girls that are coming back. I feel like God has provided me the opportunity of a lifetime.”
Adams served as MGCCC’s assistant last year after making a jump to Perkinston from the prep ranks. Adams previously served as an assistant at Oxford High School, where she helped lead the Lady Chargers to a 47-13 record from 2014-16.
Adams should be familiar with the junior college ranks as she was an All-MACJC and All-Region 23 selection at Northwest Mississippi in 2009-10. She also played at Memphis as a freshman and Union University.
Adams will have her work cutout for her as the Lady Bulldogs have fallen on hard times recently. Last year’s team included just three sophomores, with 11 freshmen.
“We want to get the kids to buy into our foundation,” Adams said. “Once you get the kids to buy in and they feel like they can trust you and that you really care about them, they’ll work hard for you. We’re going to teach them to get out there and play some ball and don’t quit.”
Coast freshmen on last year’s team include George County’s Fredricka Dortch, Moss Point’s Maya Harvey, St. Martin’s Deona Morgan and Picayune’s Maya Whitehead.
