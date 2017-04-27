3 Bay High basketball standouts headed to junior college

Three Bay High basketball players have signed junior college scholarships.
Guards Amari Pittman and Jamaya Galloway both are headed to Southwest Mississippi Community College. Guard Chris Moody signed with Meridian Community College.
Galloway, the Region 8-4A MVP, averaged 20 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals a game. Pittman averaged 11.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 steals.
Moody averaged 7.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.0 steals for the Tigers, who spent most of the season as the Sun Herald’s top-ranked team.
