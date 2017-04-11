Former Biloxi baseball standout honored by MACJC

Former Biloxi baseball standout Dylan Mills-Derouen has had plenty of success while bolstering Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College’s rotation.
The former Indian recently turned heads across the state when he struck out nine against six hits in a 2-0 victory over Mississippi Delta. For his success, he was named the MACJC Pitcher of the Week.
“That’s a great honor for him,” Bulldogs coach Rodney Batts said in a release. “He’s been consistent for us all year, so it’s a well-deserved honor. He probably didn’t have his breaking ball like he’s had in games before. He had a really good fastball, which he spotted up.”
Mills-Derouen, a West Florida signee, is 7-2 on the year with a 2.76 ERA. He also has 52 strikeouts against 25 walks in 45 2/3 innings of work.
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs
Comments