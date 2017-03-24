MGCCC’s Nora Keehn throws no-hitter

Nora Keehn pitcher her second career no-hitter and won both ends of a doubleheader Friday for No. 5 Mississippi Gulf Coast against Holmes.
Keehn didn’t allow a baserunner until one out in the fifth of a 10-0 run-rule shortened Game 1 at D’Iberville High School. The Lady Bulldogs finished off the sweep after she entered the game trailing in the fifth inning of a 6-4 victory.
“The team brought my sprits up and everybody worked together,” Keehn said. “I think we’re playing really well. The second game we had a rough start, but we got it back together.”
Aidan Nichols drove in five runs in the first game. Brittney Triplett extended her streak of multi-hit games to six with four hits on the day. She's batting .681 (15-for-22) in the last six games.
Gulf Coast extended its win streak to nine and improves to 22-7 overall, 11-1 MACJC. Holmes falls to 6-20, 2-10.
Keehn retired the first 13 batters she faced in the blustery opener, plunking the 14th with a pitch the Lady Bulldogs was over the plate. After that baserunner was erased trying to steal, she walked a batter before ending the game with a strikeout.
“She was really sharp. She was confident and stepped out there from the very start,” Gulf Coast coach Kenneth Long said. “She got us off to wonderful start in the first game, which is what she’s been able to do for us. We’re really proud of her.”
Paige Dill went 2-for-2 with three RBI.
Keehn entered Game 2 trailing 4-3 with nobody out and a runner at first. She retired the next three batters, and Gulf Coast immediately went ahead.
Kristen Sexton of West Harrison hit a sacrifice fly to score Dill, and Lanae Davis of Hurley singled in Dill. The Lady Bulldogs added another run in the sixth on Nichols’ RBI single, giving her a half-dozen RBI on the day.
Comments