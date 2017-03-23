Gulf Coast will face Holmes CC at D’Iberville High School

Two pitchers will start Friday when No. 5 Mississippi Gulf Coast faces Holmes in a softball doubleheader at D’Iberville High School.
Nora Keehn and Aidan Nichols will start for the Lady Bulldogs (20-7, 9-1 MACJC). Keehn is 9-3 with a 1.61 ERA. She’s coming off a five-hit shutout of Northeast, when she struck out nine and walked just one. Nichols has won in her last six appearances and is 11-4. In that six-game stretch, she’s seen her ERA shrink from 4.00 to 2.91.
The Lady Bulldogs have played at D’Iberville, East Central, West Harrison and Biloxi while their home field, Ross-Smith Field, gets a new stadium.
MGCCC-Coahoma games moved to Sunday: No. 20 Mississippi Gulf Coast’s games at Coahoma have been pushed back a day because of expected bad weather. The teams will start the doubleheader Sunday at noon at Clarksdale. The Bulldogs’ next home game is Tuesday when archrival Pearl River visits Ken “Curly” Farris Field. That doubleheader is scheduled to start at 3 p.m.
PRCC softball splits: Pearl River Community College (11-13, 3-9 South Division) split with Southwest Mississippi on Wednesday at Wildcat Stadium.The Wildcats scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to overcome a three-run deficit, and won the opener 7-4. But the Bears earned a split of the two games by taking the nightcap 3-0.
In the opener, sophomore Kristen Martin’s two-run double keyed the go-ahead rally in the sixth inning as the Wildcats took advantage of four Southwest errors. In the nightcap, Pearl River outhit the Bears 5-3, but were unable to capitalize on a bases-loaded situation in the bottom of the sixth after Southwest scored two unearned runs in the top of the fifth to pad a 1-0 lead.
