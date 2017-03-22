Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College officially opens new baseball stadium

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College cut the ribbon Wednesday on its new baseball stadium at Ken “Curly” Farris Field.
MGCCC President Mary S. Graham outlined the five-year plan for improvements at the college that resulted in this 476-seat stadium. She was joined by Board of Trustees Chairman Jimmy Estes, Perkinston campus Vice President Ladd Taylor and members of the Board and Bulldog Club.
“About five years ago, our board had a vision to really raise the bar on all our facilities,” she said. “We really put a lot of effort into a plan for athletics. We have been able to cobble together our resources in a very creative way with the help of our supervisors with county money, with state money and local money. We’ve been able to do things I’m very proud of for our institution.”
The stadium has 66 chairback seats, concession stand, ticket/merchandise booth and press box. There are spacious dugouts with restrooms, an umpire locker room, bullpens and batting cages.
The $3 million project was designed by John Stolarski at Allred Architectural Group in Ocean Springs. The general contractor was Chris Albritton Construction.
Gulf Coast coach Rodney Batts and his baseball team were on the road Wednesday playing Copiah-Lincoln. The Bulldogs are ranked 20th in the country. Athletic Director Robin Jeffries spoke for him.
“He is very appreciative of what we have here,” she said. “His players are excited about what they have here. They respect it.”
The baseball field moved to its current location on the Perkinston campus in 1973. It was named Ken “Curly” Farris Field after the legendary MGCCC coach. He won 743 games and 13 state championships during his 27 seasons. Farris never had a losing season.
