MGCCC golf team to play in Meridian tournament

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College will play in a MACJC Tournament at Meridian’s Northwood Country Club, starting Monday.
Jonathon Newman, Colin Troxler, Colby Blake, Logan Leary and Jackson Wedgeworth are the five MGCCC golfers, coached by former St. John High coach Tommy Snell.
“Everybody is looking good,” Snell said. “They’re all confident and feel like they’re playing well.”
MACJC is also ranked second nationally. The Bulldogs won the first two of four MACJC events during the fall, finishing second and third in the others.
