MGCCC’s Kenneth Long records 500th victory

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College coach Kenneth Long won his 500th game as the fifth-ranked Lady beat Marion Military 10-0 in six innings Saturday in Meridian.
“It obviously a special thing to get to 500 wins, especially when you play in a tough league,” the former East Central High softball coach said. “Last night I couldn't get to sleep right away, and I kept thinking about the players through the years that made such an impact and helped this program, like the Kaitlin Lees and the Ashton Nelsons.
“I thought about the coaches. We’ve had such a good run since Coach Christie has been here. That’s the kind of things I think about that got us to this point.”
Long’s milestone victory is highlighted by Lexie Mathis’ three hits. Aidan Nichols added two hits and two RBI, tossing a two-hitter on the mound.
