Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College travels to ninth-ranked Jones County Junior College Monday

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College puts its 10-game winning streak on the line Monday night against Jones County Junior College.
The women’s game starts at 5 p.m., followed by the men’s contest at 7:30 p.m.
The Bulldogs (12-1, 4-0) are tied with Southwest CC for first-place in the South Division. JCJC is a game behind at 3-1.
MGCCC plays host to rival Pearl River CC in the Weathers-Wentzell Center, starting at 5 p.m. Thursday.
The talent-laden Bulldogs include a pair of former Sun Herald All-South Mississippi picks Harvey Smart (West Harrison) and Zach Parker (Biloxi).
