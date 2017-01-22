Junior Colleges

January 22, 2017 5:41 PM

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College travels to ninth-ranked Jones County Junior College Monday

By James Jones

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College puts its 10-game winning streak on the line Monday night against Jones County Junior College.

The women’s game starts at 5 p.m., followed by the men’s contest at 7:30 p.m.

The Bulldogs (12-1, 4-0) are tied with Southwest CC for first-place in the South Division. JCJC is a game behind at 3-1.

MGCCC plays host to rival Pearl River CC in the Weathers-Wentzell Center, starting at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The talent-laden Bulldogs include a pair of former Sun Herald All-South Mississippi picks Harvey Smart (West Harrison) and Zach Parker (Biloxi).

