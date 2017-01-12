PRCC baseball will host Inky Johnson in February

Poplar motivational speaker Inky Johnson will speak at Pearl River Community College at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 7 in the college’s state-of-the-art Brownstone Center.
Johnson is a former football player for the University of Tennessee who suffered a serious injury while playing for the Volunteers in 2006 that left him with partially paralyzed.
“I think he’s the No. 1 motivational speaker in athletics right now,” PRCC coach Michael Avalon said in a press release. “We’re going to use it as a fund-raiser, but also as a team-building opportunity, a way to get our season started on the right foot. His story is pretty inspiring.”
Tickets are $25 for groups of 10 or more, and $30 for individuals and groups of less than 10.
For more information, contact Wildcats assistant coach Anthony Izzio at aizzio@prcc.edu.
James Jones: 228-896-2320, @_jkjones
Comments