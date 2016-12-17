Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College names its latest Athletic Hall of Fame class

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College recently announced its Athletic Hall of Fame class.
Seven members were inducted: Dale Chatham (baseball), Katherine Gendron (softball), Sonny Pisarich (football), Janice Felsher Seymour (basketball), Joe Saia (football), Leonard Sumrall (tennis) and Hayes Weathersby (golf).
The Bulldog Hall of Honor recipient is Wilma Proffitt Valentine.
Here’s a brief bio of each member:
▪ Dale Chatham: Played at MGCCC in 1978 and 1979. Went a nation-best 14-1 in 1979 with 146 strikeouts, still a school record. NJCAA All-American and NJCAA Top Pitcher.
▪ Katherine Gendron: Pitcher and third baseman for MGCCC softball team in 1979 and 1980. Later led Ocean Springs High School tennis team to six straight state titles.
▪ Sonny Pisarich: Played football at MGCCC in 1966 and 1967 and won a state title. Also a baseball state champion and Dr. D. L. Hollis Athletic Trophy recipient.
▪ Joe Saia: Assistant coach who helped MGCCC football team win a co-national championship in 1948. Later graduated from Mississippi State.
▪ Janice Felsher-Seymour: Played basketball at MGCCC in 1952 and 1953, winning a South Division championship. Also on the MGCCC dance team.
▪ Leonard Sumrall: Basketball and tennis standout at MGCCC from 1953 to 1955. Won the MACJC singles title in 1955. Later won the 1955 D. L. Hollis Athletic Trophy.
▪ Hayes Weathersby: Golf standout at MGCCC from 2012 to 2014. Medalist three times, first-team MACJC, All-Region XXIII and NJCAA All-American.
