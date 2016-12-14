SMU excited about addition of PRCC QB

SMU landed one of the nation’s top Junior College quarterbacks in Pearl River’s D.J. Gillins.
Gillins transferred from Wisconsin and won the Wildcats’ starting role. He completed 18 of 29 passes for 165 yards, before suffering a season-ending knee injury in his Wildcats’ debut. After two years with the Badgers, he headed to PRCC.
As a high school senior at Eagle's View Academy and Ribault High, Gillins threw for 7,271 yards and 76 touchdowns and was a three-time All-State selection. Gillins had offers from Arizona, Boston College, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Vanderbilt, West Virginia.
"We are excited to add a great kid like D.J. to our SMU family," SMU coach Chad Morris said in a statement. "He brings valuable experience and leadership to our team and really fits the culture we have established at SMU."
The mid year signing period ends Jan. 15.
