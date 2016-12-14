Two former Pascagoula players highlight Pearl River's signing class

Former Pascagoula High wide receiver Matthew Eaton and linebacker Randy Hogan lead a talented Pearl River Community College signing class.
Eaton signed with Iowa State, Hogan is headed to Louisiana Tech. Both signed national letters of intent Wednesday, the first day of the Mid-year signing period.
Five other Wildcats also signed Wednesday, including four D-I signees.
Quarterback D.J. Gillins signed with Southern Methodist University. Defensive lineman KeyShaun Simmons is headed to Kansas. Offensive Kelton Brown will be headed to Alabama-Birmingham. Tight end Sloan Spiller signed with Louisiana-Monroe.
Two PRCC players are headed to Division II programs. Defensive back Cornelius Dortch is headed to Arkansas Tech. Running back Darious Leggett signed with Mississippi College.
