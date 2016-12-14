Gulf Coast DE Isaiah Buggs breaks down his commitment to Alabama

MGCCC defensive end Isaiah Buggs discusses signing with Alabama over LSU.
Patrick Ochs pochs@sunherald.com

Crime

Bay officers turn off body cameras during alleged brutality

A man accused a Bay St. Louis police officer of choking him while he lay in a hospital bed at Hancock Medical Center. In response to a Sun Herald public records request, the city released body camera footage from the incident. The footage, however, cuts off before the time the alleged brutality occurred.

Sports Videos