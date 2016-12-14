Gulf Coast DE Isaiah Buggs breaks down his commitment to Alabama

Mississippi State Rep. David Baria talks about the difficulties of passing a law that would have stricter penalties in animal abuse cases. Two videos have gone viral this week on the Coast that appear to show instances of animal abuse.
Daiwon Mcpherson collaborated with Mobile Police Department to create an surprising marriage proposal to his girlfriend Shawna Blackmon in Alabama last week. See how she reacts when officers order Mcpherson to get on the ground, and ask her who she is.
A man accused a Bay St. Louis police officer of choking him while he lay in a hospital bed at Hancock Medical Center. In response to a Sun Herald public records request, the city released body camera footage from the incident. The footage, however, cuts off before the time the alleged brutality occurred.
Louisiana high school senior Brendon Gauthier's friends and family react the moment he finds out he has been accepted into Cornell University. Gauthier has since declared himself a member of the class of 2021 and is excited to meet future classmates.