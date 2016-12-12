Tom Herman, Texas land Gulf Coast standout

All-American kicker Joshua Rowland has committed to Texas.
According to Longhorm media, Rowland is new coach Tom Herman’s first commitment.
Rowland tweeted Sunday morning that he had picked up the Longhorn offer while visiting Austin, Texas. About 12 hours later he announced his commitment.
“Well it’s been a long time coming but I have committed to the University of Texas!” he tweeted. “Beyond blessed to have this opportunity! #HookEm”
During his two years in Perkinston, Rowland quickly became one of the more reliable junior college kickers in the nation.
As a freshman out of Madison Central, Rowland converted 16 of 19 field goal attempts plus all 44 PAT attempts to earn a spot on the NJCAA’s All-America second team.
This season, Rowland converted 9 of 12 field goal attempts and 32 of 33 PATs. He was twice named the MACJC Special Teams Player of the Week and was named to the NJCAA All-Region 23 team.
Junior college players are eligible to sign with Division I programs beginning Wednesday morning.
