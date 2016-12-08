Former FSU QB Deandre Johnson still waiting on offers after MVP season

At one point, De’Andre Johnson looked like he would be the next big-time quarterback to come through Florida State.
That all changed rather abruptly when a security camera video surfaced in July 2015 of the freshman QB punching a woman at a bar.
The quarterback was arrested on a misdemeanor battery charge and later dismissed from FSU. Johnson transferred to East Mississippi and after sitting out all of 2015 he took the field for the first time this season, ultimately leading the Lions to Sunday’s Mississippi Bowl.
He earned the Mississippi Bowl Player of the Year honor after throwing for 2,646 yards and 26 touchdowns and rushing for another 834 yards and five touchdowns.
“(This season) meant a lot,” Johnson said after Sunday’s 27-17 win over Kilgore College. “I overcame a lot. Kind of want to shed a tear now after bring victorious. It’s my last week in Mississippi.”
As for Johnson’s future, it’s pretty unclear what’s next.
“After finals I'm going back to Florida to see what happens,” Johnson said. “Taking a week off, going on a cruise, and then get back to training.”
Johnson’s production and ability were evident this weekend, but the offers have not yet materialized.
According to 247Sports, Johnson’s lone offer is from Texas State, a far cry from his list when he signed with the Seminoles in 2015 over offers from Auburn, Clemson, Texas and others.
Johnson said he has heard from other schools but he’s “trying to find the perfect situation as possible to be successful.”
“I’m just kind of weighing my options,” he said. “Not really revealing everything right now. Just going to weigh it all out.”
So what’s Johnson’s message to recruiters looking for a quarterback?
“Whoever wants to come in, come all in,” he said. “It doesn't matter where you're from or what conference you're in, just come on in.”
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs
