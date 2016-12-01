Junior Colleges

December 1, 2016 10:54 AM

Ex EMCC QB Mackey will be inducted into Mississippi Bowl HOF

By James Jones

jkjones@sunherald.com

Former East Mississippi Community College quarterback Randall Mackey will become the third inductee in the Mississippi Bowl Hall of Fame Sunday at A.L. May Memorial Stadium.

The third-ranked EMCC Lions (10-1) will take on No. 13 Kilgore College (6-4) at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Former Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College quarterback Greg Jenkins (2015) and defensive lineman Malcolm Tatum (2014) are the other Mississippi Bowl Hall of Famers. Tatum is a former Moss Point standout.

Mackey led East Mississippi to the Mississippi Bowl as the Lions defeated No. 6 Arizona Western 27-24, earning MVP honors.

At EMCC, Mackey was a two-time NJCAA All-American. He led the nation with 3,122 yards passing and had 32 touchdown passes as a sophomore, while throwing for 2,818 yards and 24 touchdowns as a freshman.

Mackey later played running back, wide receiver and quarterback at Ole Miss for two years.

