Ex EMCC QB Mackey will be inducted into Mississippi Bowl HOF

Former East Mississippi Community College quarterback Randall Mackey will become the third inductee in the Mississippi Bowl Hall of Fame Sunday at A.L. May Memorial Stadium.
The third-ranked EMCC Lions (10-1) will take on No. 13 Kilgore College (6-4) at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Former Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College quarterback Greg Jenkins (2015) and defensive lineman Malcolm Tatum (2014) are the other Mississippi Bowl Hall of Famers. Tatum is a former Moss Point standout.
Mackey led East Mississippi to the Mississippi Bowl as the Lions defeated No. 6 Arizona Western 27-24, earning MVP honors.
At EMCC, Mackey was a two-time NJCAA All-American. He led the nation with 3,122 yards passing and had 32 touchdown passes as a sophomore, while throwing for 2,818 yards and 24 touchdowns as a freshman.
Mackey later played running back, wide receiver and quarterback at Ole Miss for two years.
