MGCCC ranked second in national golf poll

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College is ranked second in the Bushnell Golfweek NJCAA Division II Coaches Poll.
The Bulldogs received one first-place vote, two behind top-ranked Tyler. Defending national champion South Mountain is third.
"The kids have worked hard in the classroom, gym and course," Gulf Coast golf coach Tommy Snell said. "It's nice to be around kids who have goals and who know that it takes hard work and dedication to achieve those goals."
Co-Lin and Meridian are the only other teams ranked. The Wolves are fourth, while Meridian is eighth.
Gulf Coast’s next match will be at the Elizabeth Kling Memorial on Feb. 18-19 in Fairhope, Ala.
The Bulldogs finished fourth nationally last year, their third straight top four finish.
