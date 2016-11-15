Mississippi Bowl matchup complete

The opponents have been set.
On Dec. 4, No. 3 East Mississippi will square off against No. 13 Kilgore in the annual Mississippi Bowl.
The matchup pits the MACJC champion Lions (10-1) against Kilgore (6-4), the runner up in the Southwest Junior College Football Conference playoffs.
The Lions are no stranger to the Mississippi Bowl, which has helped determine the national championship in the past. EMCC defeated Arizona Western 27-24 in 2009, Georgia Military College 52-32 in 2013 and Iowa Western 34-17 in 2014.
Previously played at Biloxi High School, this year’s game will be hosted on Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College’s campus at A.L. May Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at MississippiBowl.com.
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs
Comments