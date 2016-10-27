Gulf Coast must await playoff fate after falling flat at JCJC

Gulf Coast could have had a relaxing weekend.
Instead, after a 28-14 loss at Jones County Junior College on Thursday, the Bulldogs will have to wait until Saturday to learn their playoff fate.
Had MGCCC (5-4, 4-2) won, it would have clinched a playoff berth. With the loss, Gulf Coast’s future rests in the hands of East Central (4-4, 4-1) and Copiah-Lincoln (5-3, 3-2).
As long as the schools don’t end up in a three-way tie, Gulf Coast will make the post-season, opening on the road at East Mississippi. However, if ECCC loses to Southwest and Copiah-Lincoln beats Pearl River, the Bulldogs’ season is over.
Thursday night was a rough way to finish the regular season for Gulf Coast.
Jones County’s Scottie Phillips opened the night’s scoring with a 12-yard touchdown run early in the game. MGCCC responded mid-way through the second quarter with a 27-yard touchdown run from T’Rod Daniels. It was all JCJC (6-3, 3-3) after that, however, as the Bobcats ripped off 21 unanswered points to build a commanding 28-7 lead.
Larry Sisson’s 15-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Martin late in the fourth quarter proved to be too little too late for Gulf Coast.
Sisson finished the game with 24 of 40 passing for 319 yards. GeVonte Jones and Daniels rushed for 77 and 68 yards respectively.
Larry Nance, Martin, Alex Barrow and Lester Wells all had big games.
Nance and Martin each had six receptions, while Barrow and Wells had five apiece. Martin had a game-high 98 yards receiving, while Barrow, Nance and Wells finished with 75, 72, 66 respectively.
JCJC’s QB-RB tandem of Detric Hawthorne and Phillips gashed the Bulldogs all night. Hawthorne, JCJC’s QB, rushed for 99 yards and two touchdowns while Phillips ripped off 178 yards and one touchdown on 29 carries.
The was plenty of next-level interest in Thursday’s contest. According to MGCCC’s Twitter account, LSU football coach Ed Orgeron and Arkansas coach Bret Bielema were both in attendance.
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs
