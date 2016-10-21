PRCC hopes to keep playoff hopes alive against rival MGCCC

Pearl River Community College can clinch a MACJC playoff berth with victories in its final two regular-season games.
The Wildcats (2-5, 2-2) travel to Gulf Coast (4-3, 3-1) at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at A.L. May Stadium in their annual rivalry contest.
PRCC ends the season next week against Co-Lin, which was ranked third nationally last month, at Dobie-Holden Stadium. The Wildcats are coming off a 30-23 upset over then-18th ranked Jones County Junior College last week.
“We have had to overcome a lot of adversity, so for us to be in this position this last in the season is extremely gratifying,” Wildcats coach David Saunders said in a news release. “Of course, we know it is going to be tough, but these kids have worked hard to put themselves in this position.”
MGCCC is considered the Wildcats’ top rival. They meet for the 91st time. PRCC leads the overall series 54-35-1, but MGCCC has won five straight in the series and nine of the last 11 meetings. MGCCC won 41-10 last year.
The MGCCC-PRCC contest features two stellar running backs.
Darious Leggett’s 837 yards and eight touchdowns ranks among the nation’s best. He had 135 yards against JCJC. T’Rod Daniels has rushed for 522 yards this season to lead the Bulldogs.
“It’s a power running attack,” Saunders said. “They pass to set up the run, and it doesn’t matter which quarterback they have out there; they both do essentially the same things.”
PRCC’s defense, led by defensive back Tyler Jack (George County) and lineman Chase Crosby (Harrison Central), must step up against the Bulldogs.
South Division Standings
Team Division Overall
East Central
4-1 4-3
Gulf Coast
3-1 4-3
Co-Lin
2-2 4-3
Pearl River
2-2 2-5
Hinds
2-3 2-5
Jones
2-3 5-3
Southwest
1-3 2-5
