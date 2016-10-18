MGCCC QB Sisson picks up honor for big game

Former Resurrection Catholic quarterback Larry Sisson picked up an honor for his big game at quarterback for Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College football team last week.
Sisson was named the Hero on the Field by ItsSuperEasy.org on Tuesday.
Sisson completed 23 of 34 for 261 yards, two touchdowns and one interception as MGCCC beat Southwest Community College 47-35 in Summit.
Sisson, who is the Bulldogs' backup quarterback, led MGCCC to 578 yards of offense.
MGCCC (4-3, 3-1) is tied for first place at the top of the South Standings with East Central Community College.
