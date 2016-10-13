Resurrection’s Larry Sisson leads Gulf Coast in JUCO thriller

Larry Sisson did way more than just answer the call Thursday night.
With Gulf Coast in the midst of the playoff hunt and starting quarterback Kalen Whitlow unavailable due to injury, the former Resurrection signal caller stepped up big time.
Sisson completed his first 12 passes and finished with 272 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs past Southwest 47-35.
The Bulldogs improved to 4-3 overall and 3-1 in the muddled MACJC South Division with the win.
“It felt awesome,” Sisson said in a release. “I’m glad I finally go the opportunity to show what I’ve got. I’m glad the team had my back. It was a great win.”
Southwest actually opened the scoring in Summit, but the Bulldogs quickly replied to set the tone for the shootout Thursday.
Quentin Frazier’s 3-yard run tied the game 7-7.
Sisson’s 35-yard touchdown pass to running back and Southern Miss commit TRod Daniels, coupled with Daniels’ 28-yard touchdown run after the Bulldogs fumbled the ball tied the game 21-21 after the first quarter.
The Bulldogs pulled ahead 34-28 in the second frame thanks to a pair of 45-yard field goals from All-American Joshua Rowland sandwiched around a 21-yard touchdown strike from Sisson to Brandon Martin.
Rowland edged Gulf Coast ahead 40-28 in the third with field goals of 22 and 42.
Daniels found pay dirt early in the fourth on a 17-yard run to cap the night’s scoring. He led the Bulldogs with 151 yards on 24 carries. Ge’Vonte Jones added 104 yards on 18 carries.
Daniels also proved to be one of Sisson’s favorite targets, catching five passes for 82 yards. Lester Wells led MGCCC with eight receptions and 78 yards. Martin caught six passes for 75 yards.
Reigning MACJC Offensive Player of the Week Neil McLaurin was a force for Southwest. He threw for 247 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed for 162 yards and three scores in the losing effort.
Next up
After a two-game road trip, Gulf Coast will return to Perkinston on Saturday to host rival Pearl River for homecoming. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m.
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs
Comments