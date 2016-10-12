PRCC, JCJC set to tangle in annual Cat Fight rivalry Saturday

Pearl River Community College begins a stretch of rivalry games this weekend.
The Wildcats (1-5, 1-2 South Division) travel to No. 18 Jones County Junior College (4-2, 1-2) at 2 p.m. Saturday at Bobcat Stadium in Ellisville. It’s the 86th meeting of their annual ‘Cat fight.
The winner keeps its MACJC playoff hopes alive.
“Really, the playoffs for us start this week,” PRCC head coach David Saunders said in a news release. “A lot of things have to break right for us to make it, but as long as we win out, we still have a chance, and that’s all we can ask.”
For PRCC to pull off the upset, the Wildcats must avoid making mistakes. The Wildcats made several turnovers in last week’s 31-21 loss to Southwest at Dobie-Holden Stadium. Tight end Sloan Spiller emerged as a big-play threat for the Wildcats.
“We’re still turning the ball over, we’re still having too many unforced errors and penalties that stop drives and hurt our field position,” Saunders said. “Defensively, we miss too many tackles and have too many plays where we’re misaligned. These things have to be corrected.”
The state’s top two rushers are in this contest. PRCC’s Darious Leggett has rushed for a MACJC-leading 702 yards. JCJC’s Scott Phillips is second with 657 yards.
The Bobcats have several former Coast standouts in key roles, including wide receiver Trevor Terry (Long Beach), defensive tackle Jordan Beacon (Harrison Central), and linebacker Ramon Patton (Pascagoula).
Jones currently leads the series 42-41-2, including a 34-6 win last season at Ellisville.
PRCC trio makes college choices: Three Wildcats have made their college choices: quarterback D.J. Gillins (SMU), cornerback Tyler Jack (Troy) and wide receiver Matthew Eaton (Iowa State). Eaton played at Pascagoula.
James Jones: 228-896-2320, @_jkjones
Pearl River at Jones County
When: 2 p.m. Saturday
Where: Bobcat Stadium, Ellisville
South Division Standings
Team Division Overall
East Central
3-1 3-3
Gulf Coast
2-1 3-3
Co-Lin
2-2 3-3
Hinds
2-2 2-4
Pearl River
1-2 1-5
Jones
1-2 4-2
Southwest
1-2 1-5
