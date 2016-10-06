Pearl River can’t dig out of first-half hole

Pearl River Community College couldn’t overcome the 21 points it surrendered in the second quarter to Southwest on Thursday night, falling 31-21 at Poplarville.
Darious Leggett once again had an outstanding night for the Wildcats, rushing for 161 yards and completing a 57-yard pass for a touchdown.
After neither team scored in the first quarter, Southwest found the end zone on three of four possessions in the second quarter; the first score followed a Wildcats’ fumble into the Southwest end zone.
The Wildcats evened the score on their ensuing possession going 75 yards on nine plays. The drive, which included a 31-yard pass-and-catch from Timothy Arnold to Will Inlow, culminated with a 7-yard Arnold keeper to tie the game at 7-7.
Southwest came back two plays later with a 59-yard pass to take a 14-7 lead. A 10-yard pass play then extended the lead to 21-7.
With six seconds remaining in the second quarter, Arnold broke free for a 30-yard run, but he was stopped at the 1-yard line as the clock expired.
Pearl River trailed 21-7 at halftime, but the scoreboard didn’t tell the full story.
The Wildcats got within a touchdown of Southwest on their third possession of the third quarter as Arnold connected with Cameron Bolton on a 39-yard touchdown toss, capping an 80-yard drive in nine plays.
Southwest scored again on its first possession of the third quarter on a 21-yard quarterback keeper to extend the lead to 28-14. Two plays later the Wildcats went to a different look as Leggett took the snap and swept right before he connected with Sloan Spiller for the 57-yard scoring toss to bring the Wildcats back to within seven points at 28-21.
On their ensuing possession, Southwest put the game out of reach with a 37-yard field goal to close out the game’s scoring.
“Credit our kids for competing and finding a way to get back in the game,” Wildcats coach David Saunders said. “We had some things in that first half. That falls on my shoulders. You can’t come out here week to week and have those things. That’s my responsibility to get fixed.
“We had our guys competing and putting themselves in position to score and to have success. We’ve just got to finish drives. But there again, ball security is coaching, and we’re going to work on that in practice.”
Arnold completed 7 of 15 passes for 167 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also rushed for 78 yards and a touchdown.
The Wildcats fall to 1-5 (1-2, division). They’ll travel to Jones next Thursday for a divisional contest.
Comments