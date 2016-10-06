Gulf Coast scores early, often at Mississippi Delta

Mississippi Delta didn’t pose much of a threat Thursday night for the visiting Mississippi Gulf Coast Community Bulldogs.
Gulf Coast built a 28-0 halftime lead and cruised to a 42-0 victory to pull to .500 for the first time in 2016.
Lester Wells opened the scoring in the first on a 28-yard speed sweep. Former South Carolina signee Octavis Johnson then picked off a pass and returned it for a touchdown, pushing MGCCC’s lead to 14-0.
T’Rod Daniels broke free for a 40-yard score and then Brandon Martin caught a 36-yard touchdown strike on the final play of the first half.
Quentin Frazier and Melvin Stevenson added to the Bulldogs’ lead in the second half on touchdown runs of 16 and 5 yards respectively.
MGCCC will remain on the road next Thursday as the Bulldogs visit Southwest.
Patrick Ochs
