PRCC tries to keep MACJC playoff hopes alive against Southwest

Pearl River Community College needs a win over Southwest to keep its MACJC playoff hopes alive.
The Wildcats (1-4, 1-1) host Southwest at 6 p.m. Thursday at Dobie Holden Stadium.
“The goal that we set at the beginning of the season of reaching the playoffs is still out there,” PRCC coach David Saunders said in a press release. “This game is the only one we’re concerned with. It’s the first step toward the playoffs.”
PRCC has one of the state’s top running backs in sophomore Darious Leggett, who earned MACJC Offensive Player of the Week honors after rushing for 186 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries in a 51-34 loss to Itawamba.
Tim Arnold is expected to start again at quarterback for PRCC.
Southwest (1-4, 0-2) is all but eliminated from playoff contention with a loss. Jones County beat Southwest 33-21 last week.
Southwest runs a two-quarterback system with sophomore Casey Haygood and freshman Neil McLaurin splitting the snaps.
Former Harrison Central linebacker Chase Crosby continues to play well for the Wildcats, making 12 tackles, including three for losses of 13 yards, a sack for an 8-yard loss against Itawamba. Linebacker Randy Hogan Jr. of Pascagoula has also shined this season.
Saunders remains pleased with the Wildcats’ effort.
PRCC has dominated the series, leading 58-14-3, but lost 31-27 at home last season.
James Jones: 228-896-2320, @_jkjones
Southwest at Pearl River
When: 6 p.m. Thursday
Where: Dobie Holden Stadium
South Division Standings
Team Division Overall
East Central
2-1 2-3
Gulf Coast
2-1 2-3
Co-Lin
2-1 3-2
Pearl River
1-1 1-4
Jones
1-1 4-1
Hinds
1-2 1-4
Southwest
0-2 1-4
