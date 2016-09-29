Itawamba overtakes Pearl River

Despite 203 yards rushing and two touchdowns from running back Darious Leggett, Itawamba Community College defeated Pearl River CC 51-34 on Thursday at Dobie Holden Stadium.
The Indians (3-2) scored three touchdowns down the stretch to pull away.
The teams were tied at 20-20 after the first quarter. Itawamba added 10 points in the second quarter for a 30-20 halftime lead. Dan Ellington connected with Chris Long for a 7-yard touchdown TD to lead 27-20. The Indians kicked a field goal for a 10 point lead.
Pearl River (1-4) scored to start the second half, trailing 30-27 on Leggett’s one-yard TD run. But the Indians outscored the Wildcats 21-7 the rest of the way
Octavious Matthews’ 20-yard TD run extended the Indians’ lead to 37-27.
Ellington’s 11-yarder to Dorian Gaston gave Itawamba a 44-27 lead after three. Ellington’s 8-yard TD pass to Dontavis Bruce to close out the Indians’ scoring in the fourth.
Pearl River’s final score came on a 60-yard pass from Tim Arnold to Joronnie Hinton in the fourth quarter.
“I’m really proud of the way our team fought tonight,” said Wildcats coach David Saunders. “We never stopped fighting. Hats off to Itawamba. They are a tough football team, and executed their offense well. We made some mistakes. We moved the ball well, then we turned it over a couple of times there that got us in trouble.’’
Itawamba took a 7-0 lead, but Arnold’s 37-yard TD run cut the Indians’ lead to 7-6. Itawamba led 13-6, but the Wildcats scored two quick touchdowns for a 20-13 lead. Matthew Eaton of Pascagoula scored on a 18-yard run, while Leggett added a one-yard TD run.
Arnold completed 6 of 12 passes for 117 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. He also rushed for 92 yards.
