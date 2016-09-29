Gulf Coast finds its groove against Hinds

Chad Huff has been looking all season for a complete performance.
He got one from his team Thursday night for just the second time this season as the Gulf Coast demolished Hinds 34-0 at A.L. May Memorial Stadium.
“This win right here shows we really can play good ball,” sophomore Reggio Dean said. “When we play assignment football, play as a team and love each other there ain’t no telling — the sky is the limit. Everything we want is still ahead of us.”
After Thursday night’s action, MGCCC (2-3, 2-1) is now in a three-way tie with East Central (2-3, 2-1) and Copiah-Lincoln (3-2, 2-1) atop the MACJC South Division, with Jones (4-1, 1-1), Pearl River (1-4, 1-2) and Hinds (1-4, 1-2) all close behind.
“It was a must win. Every win from here on out is a must win,” Dean said. “We should have been playing like this from the beginning of the season, but it looks like when our backs are against the wall that’s when we play our best.”
Early start
It looked like the same ole mistakes might plague Gulf Coast early on Thursday as the Bulldogs dropped their first two passes of the game and ultimately punted the ball away. MGCCC quickly got it together after that, however, holding Hinds to a missed field goal attempt. After that it was all Gulf Coast. The Bulldogs built a 20-0 lead before the half and only piled on in the third quarter, pushing their lead to 34-0.
“Consistency is what we’ve been looking for. A couple of weeks ago coming off of this football field (after a 21-7 win against Co-Lin) we looked like a really good football team and found a way to win it,” Huff said. “... Our kids fought and believe in one another. We played with a lot of emotion, passion and like a Gulf Coast football team on both sides of the football.”
Early scoring
Freshman Quentin Frazier opened the scoring in the first half with 2- and 1-yard runs.
After the Bulldogs got a big defensive stop late in the second quarter, Hinds pinned them on their own 2 with a perfect punt.
Southern Miss commit TRod Daniels took the next carry 27 yards to jump-start the Bulldogs’ hurry-up offense. Quarterback Kalen Whitlow found receiver Lester Wells alone over the middle nine plays later for a 15-yard touchdown, extending Gulf Coast’s lead to 20-0 with 16 seconds remaining in the first half.
“That was huge,” Huff said of the Bulldogs’ 10-play, 98-yard scoring drive. “Lester made a heckuva catch. Kalen did a great job of moving in the pocket and keeping his eyes down the field.”
Ge’Vonte Jones capped Gulf Coast’s scoring late in the third quarter on a 9-yard touchdown run.
Smothering defense
Gulf Coast’s offense did as it wanted against Hinds, but the Bulldog defense also played its best game of the season. Dean returned an interception 53 yards for a touchdown in the second half and Vaughnte Dorsey intercepted Hinds in the end zone on the very next drive to keep the shutout intact.
The defensive pressure started up front, where linemen Isaiah Buggs, Carson Jordan, Jaylin Dailey and Mike Boykin set the tone for the game from Hinds’ first offensive series.
“We played this game with emotion and passion and look what happens,” MGCCC defensive coordinator Steve Davis said. “That’s what it’s all about.”
Offensive leaders
Whitlow finished the game 17 of 24 passing to seven different players for 174 yards with a touchdown and interception. He also rushed for 66 yards. Daniels led MGCCC with 110 yards on 12 carries. Former LSU signee and one-time Auburn commit Brandon Martin made six receptions for 57 yards, while former Charlotte receiver Alex Barrow caught five passes for 33 yards.
Next
Gulf Coast travels to Mississippi Delta on Thursday for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs
