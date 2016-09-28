PRCC takes break from South Division, hosts Itawamba

Pearl River Community College goes for its second straight victory on Thursday at Dobie Holden Stadium.
The Wildcats (1-3) host Itawamba at 6 p.m. in a non-Division contest. It’s their first meeting since 2011, won by PRCC 34-8.
But the Indians (2-2) are considered one of the state’s top JUCO teams. Itawamba defeated Gulf Coast CC in its season-opener, but narrowly lost to both second-ranked Northwest and No. 9 East Mississippi.
In the 44-42 loss to East Mississippi last week, Indians quarterback Peyton Bender threw for a whopping 566 yards and three touchdowns.
“Our defense definitely has its work cut out for it,” PRCC coach David Saunders said in a news release. “They might be one of the best offenses we’ll see all year.”
Running back Darious Leggett will be the key for the Wildcats’ hopes against Itawamba. He had 194 yards rushing in a 42-20 win at Hinds last week.
“We put the load on Darious, and he responded with a tremendous effort,” Saunders said. “We were able to keep the chains moving and eat up a lot of the clock.”
PRCC appears to have found a starting quarterback in freshman Timothy Arnold, the Wildcats’ third signal-caller this season. He threw two TD passes against Hinds and ran for 88 yards.
The Wildcats also played well defensively against Hinds. Former Harrison Central linebacker Chase Crosby had 10 total tackles, including 3.5 for losses and two quarterback sacks.
Itawamba at Pearl River
When: 6 p.m. Thursday
Where: Dobie Holden Stadium
South Division Standings
Team Division Overall
East Central
2-0 2-2
Gulf Coast
1-1 1-3
Co-Lin
1-1 2-2
Pearl River
1-1 1-3
Hinds
1-1 1-3
Jones
0-1 3-1
Southwest
0-1 1-3
