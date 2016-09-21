PRCC continues to search for first win of ‘16

Pearl River Community College is off to its worst start in two decades.
The winless Wildcats (0-3, 0-1 South Division) travel to Hinds at 7 p.m. Thursday for a showdown at Joe Renfroe Stadium in Raymond. It’s Homecoming for the Eagles (1-2, 1-0).
Despite the slow start, Wildcats coach David Saunders believes in his squad.
“We have given a great effort in all three of our games thus far,” Saunders said in a press release. “I was pleased that we kept battling right to the very end (last week in a 35-21 home loss to East Central), to get a late score and stay competitive in the game.”
Turnovers continue to doom the Wildcats. PRCC had four turnovers in a 35-21 loss to East Central.
“Turnovers have to be eliminated; unforced errors have to be eliminated,” Saunders said. “We had a touchdown called back from misalignments and, defensively, some drives were extended because we weren’t lined up right. Those things are correctable.”
PRCC leads the all-time series 38-36-2 with Hinds, but the Eagles won 35-7 last season at Dobie Holden Stadium. Hinds has also won five straight games in the rivalry.
“They are a talented, well-coached football team,” Saunders said. “They played two really good teams to open the season (Northwest and Itawamba). We have a lot of respect for Hinds and the job Coach (Gene) Murphy does with his team.”
Running back Darious Leggett continues to play well for the Wildcats, gaining 123 yards rushing last week. Former Gulfport linebacker Chase Crosby had seven tackles against East Central.
PRCC at Hinds
When: 7 p.m. Thursday
Where: Joe Renfroe Stadium, Raymond
