PRCC drops South Division opener

POPLARVILLE Pearl River Community College played East Central close for a half, but costly turnovers were too much to overcome in their 35-21 loss Thursday at Dobie Holden Stadium.
The Wildcats (0-3, 0-1) took a 7-0 lead on a10-yard pass from former Pascagoula High quarterback Andrew Dunn to tight end Sloan Spiller. The score came on fourth and three.
The Warriors tied the game at 7-7 as Antonio Gibson raced down the sideline for a 25-yard TD run.
East Central (1-2, 1-0) grabbed a 14-7 lead on a 9-yard quarterback Dom Marino keeper.
But PRCC’s Javon Brown returned the ensuing kickoff 89 yards to even the score at 14-14.
East Central’s Devonta Jones returned the kickoff 87 yards to the Wildcats’ 9 yard-line. Former Harrison Central running back Dwayne Barrett scored on the next play to give East Central a 21-14 lead.
Barrett’s second nine-yard TD run gave the Warriors a 28-14 halftime lead.
“We couldn’t get past the self-inflicted plays that really hurt us tonight,” said Pearl River coach David Saunders. “But you have to give credit to East Central for their physical play on both sides of the ball and the way their quarterback executed their offense. Our mistakes tonight are coaching. They are correctable. We will work on them, and we will get better.”
Pearl River started the second half with a 10-play drive that reached East Central’s 29. Dunn, however, threw an interception to end the drive.
Marino threw a 52-yard TD pass for a 35-14 lead after three quarters.
Pearl River ended the game’s scoring on a 8-yard Arnold keeper with 4:20 remaining.
Darious Leggett led Wildcats’ rushers with 117 yards on 21 carries. Dunn completed 12 of 23 passes for 110 yards and one touchdown and two interceptions.
