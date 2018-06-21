Southern Miss third baseman Luke Reynolds signed with the Chicago Cubs this week.
Southern Miss third baseman Luke Reynolds signed with the Chicago Cubs this week. Amanda McCoy amccoy@sunherald.com file
Southern Miss third baseman Luke Reynolds signed with the Chicago Cubs this week. Amanda McCoy amccoy@sunherald.com file

Southern Miss

All USM and Coast draft picks signed with MLB teams. Here's a look at their signing bonuses.

By Patrick Magee

pmagee@sunherald.com

June 21, 2018 11:52 AM

All five players taken in the MLB Draft that hail from Southern Miss and South Mississippi high schools have signed with their new teams.

Jim Callis of MLB.com (@jimcallisMLB) is always on top of signings of draft picks and he tweets out contract bonuses as they roll in.

Here's a look at how four former USM and South Mississippi high school players fared with their new contracts, according to Callis:

Southern Miss junior right-hander Nick Sandlin was taken in the second round as the 67th overall pick by the Cleveland Indians. He signed with the Indians for $750,000. Prior to the draft, the 67th pick was allotted a value of $939,700.

Sandlin, who some believe may be a faster riser for Indians, has already pitched one scoreless inning for the Arizona League Indians.

Pascagoula outfielder Joe Garry Jr. was selected in the ninth round as the 274th overall pick by the Minnesota Twins. He inked with the Twins for $225,000. That figure is well above the $146,500 slot value for the 274th selection.

Garry made his professional debut on Tuesday, going 0-for-4 with a walk for the Gulf Coast League Twins.

Pascagoula High School centerfielder Joe Garry had a productive off-season improving his game, including the motivation from his dad to “swing out of your shoes” to get more power. Garry’s play has caught the attention of college coaches and pro s

By

Southern Miss junior third baseman Luke Reynolds was made the 308th overall pick in the 10th round by the Chicago Cubs. He signed this week with the Cubs for $125,000. The dollar figure allotted to the 308th pick was $137,000.

Harrison Central right-hander pitcher Brendan Hardy was taken in the 31st round as the 920th overall pick by the New York Mets. Hardy, a Jones County Junior College, signed with the Mets for $130,000.

Former D'Iberville standout Dylan Hardy has signed with the Boston Red Sox, but Callis has not reported a signing bonus for the former South Alabama outfielder. Hardy was taken in the 13th round and assigned to the Lowell (Mass.) Spinners. In two games, he is 1-for-6 with one run scored.

Southern Miss is in Biloxi this week to compete in the Conference USA baseball tournament at MGM Park in Biloxi. They competed against UTSA on Friday, May 25.

By

Patrick Magee: 228-896-2333, @Patrick_Magee

  Comments  