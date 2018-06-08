New York Mets or Southern Miss? A talented left-hander has made his decision.

The Southern Miss baseball team will get some left-handed help on the pitching staff for the 2019 season.
East Central Community College pitcher Brooks Warren told the Sun Herald Friday morning that he has decided against signing with the New York Mets and will follow through with his letter of intent and attend USM.
The Mets picked Warren in the 20th round of the MLB Draft, making him the 590th selection overall selection.
Warren said he made the decision on Thursday morning.
“Being drafted was a cool and exciting experience, but I thought it was in my best interest to attend Southern Miss for one more year,” he said.
Warren was ranked the 17th best MLB prospect in the state of Mississippi for 2018 by Baseball America. He has a fastball that checks in at 89-91 miles per hour and a good slider.
Warren made 13 appearances (12 starts) this season at East Central, going 6-5 with a 3.56 ERA. He struck out 83 and walked 38 in 65 2/3 innings. Warren, who tossed two complete games this season, was named MACJC Second Team All-State.
Warren's numbers from the 2018 season were a significant improvement over 2017 when he had a 6.05 ERA in 38 2/3 innings at East Central.
The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Warren played high school ball at French Camp.
USM had two players drafted this week and both are expected to sign with their new teams — junior right-handed pitcher Nick Sandlin (Twins, second round) and junior third baseman Luke Reynolds (Cubs, 10th round).
