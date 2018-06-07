Southern Miss football TV schedule is set — be prepared to pay for a new subscription

If you want to catch all of the Southern Miss football games this season, be prepared to pay for an ESPN+ subscription.
Conference USA announced a new multi-year contract with ESPN on Wednesday, tripling ESPN's inventory of C-USA events from the previous deal. There will be more than 175 C-USA games on ESPN+ and ESPN3 for the 2018-19 school year.
The majority of those games will air on the recently launched ESPN+ — A subscription service that costs $4.99 a month.
C-USA already has multimedia contracts with CBS Sports Network, Stadium and Facebook. Some games will be again carried on beIN SPORTS this season.
Football games that were not broadcast on those three outlets in the past were made available via another subscription service, C-USA TV. Starting this season, those games will transition to ESPN+.
C-USA TV may still be available for other sports, but the league did not address that in Thursday's press release.
There will be a total of 45 C-USA football games carried by ESPN3 or ESPN+ this season. There will also be 60 regular season men's basketball games and 28 regular season women's basketball games
ESPN also picks up first-round men’s and women’s basketball games for the 2019 C-USA basketball tournament in Frisco, Texas.
ESPN will become the primary home of multiple conference championships.
- Men’s Soccer: All six games including the championship finals.
- Women’s Soccer: All seven games including the championship finals.
- Volleyball: All seven games including the championships finals.
- Baseball: All games leading up to the championship game, which will air on CBS Sports.
- Softball: All games leading up to the championship game, which will air on CBS Sports.
USM's TV slate
Southern Miss also announced the TV schedule for the 2019 football season with only one game being left off — the Sept. 29 contest at Auburn.
The USM-Auburn contest will be carried on the ESPN family of networks, but the network may not announce a time and station until midway through the season.
Here's the full TV schedule for Southern Miss football this season:
- 6 p.m., Sept. 1 — Jackson State (ESPN+) — Hattiesburg
- 6 p.m., Sept. 8 — ULM (ESPN3) — Hattiesburg
- 2:30 p.m., Sept. 15 — Appalachian State (ESPN+) — Boone, N.C.
- 6 p.m., Sept. 22 — Rice (ESPN+) — Hattiesburg
- TBA, Sept. 29 — Auburn (TBA) — Auburn, Ala.
- 1 p.m., Oct. 13 — North Texas (ESPN3) — Denton, Texas
- 7 p.m., Oct. 20 — UTSA (HC/ESPN+) — Hattiesburg
- 1 p.m., Oct. 27 — Charlotte (ESPN3) — Charlotte, N.C.
- 2 p.m., Nov. 3 — Marshall (Stadium/Facebook) — Hattiesburg
- 6:30 p.m., Nov. 10 UAB* — (beIN) — Birmingham, Ala.
- 2:30 p.m., Nov. 17 — Louisiana Tech* (Stadium) — Hattiesburg
- 2 p.m., Nov. 24 — UTEP* (ESPN+) — El Paso, Texas
