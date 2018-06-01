LIVE UPDATES: Southern Miss baseball competes in Arkansas's Fayetteville Regional

The Arkansas baseball team will play host to Southern Miss, Dallas Baptist and Oral Roberts in this weekend's Fayetteville Regional at Baum Stadium.
The Razorbacks are the No. 1 seed and USM checks in at No. 2. Dallas Baptist is the No. 3 seed and Oral Roberts was handed the No. 4 spot.
You can check here for live updates all weekend as the teams look to advance to the Super Regional.
If the live updates don't display below on your mobile device, just pull up this page in your preferred browser.
Comments