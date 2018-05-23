Inclement weather forces C-USA to push back baseball games and revise tournament schedule

The Conference USA baseball tournament was only able to complete one baseball game on Wednesday at MGM Park in Biloxi with FAU winning 7-4 over FIU in Game 1.

Thunderstorms lingered in the Biloxi area for much of the day, forcing C-USA officials to stop action on several occasions. Lightning struck as close as 1 mile north of the stadium, but very little rain fell at MGM Park.

The Louisiana Tech-Rice contest, which was Game 2 of the day, completed six innings with the Owls leading 6-1. The game, which faced multiple weather delays, will resume in the top of the seventh at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Game 4 (UTSA-Charlotte) was pushed back to 9 a.m. Thursday and Game 3 (Southern Miss-UAB) will begin at the conclusion of the Louisiana Tech-Rice game.

A healthy contingent of Southern Miss fans stayed around MGM Park hoping that the Golden Eagles could get their game in Wednesday night, but C-USA announced at 10:27 p.m. that the USM-UAB contest was pushed back to Thursday.

Conference USA announced a revised schedule for the rest of the tournament:

Revised tournament schedule

Thursday's games

Game 4 — (5) UTSA vs. (4) Charlotte, 9 a.m.

Game 2 — (2) Louisiana Tech vs. (7) Rice, 12:30 p.m. (Completion of game that has Rice leading 6-1 after six innings)

Game 3 — (8) UAB vs. (1) Southern Miss, 1:30 p.m.

Game 5 — FIU vs. Rice/LA Tech loser, 5 p.m.

Game 6 — Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 8:30 p.m.

Friday's games

Game 7 — Florida Atlantic vs. Winner Game 2, 9 a.m.

Game 8 — Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 12:30 p.m.

Game 9 — Winner Game 5 vs. Loser game 7, 4 p.m.

Game 10 — Winner Game 6 vs. Loser game 8, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's games

Game 11 — Winner Game 7 vs. Winner game 9, 9 a.m.

Game 12 — Winner Game 8 vs. Winner game 10, 12:30 p.m.

Game 13 — Same teams as Game 11, 4 p.m. (if necessary)

Game 14 — Same teams as Game 12, 7:30 p.m. (if necessary)

Sunday's game

Championship Game, 1 p.m.