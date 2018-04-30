Southern Miss' sweep of Old Dominion keeps Golden Eagles soaring atop C-USA

Southern Miss continues to dominate in Conference USA action, while Ole Miss grabbed a pair of conference wins and flip-flopped with Arkansas in the SEC West this weekend.
Southern Miss, 16-4 in Conference USA and 32-11 overall, swept Old Dominion 2-0, 9-4, 9-2 to stay in the lead of the conference standings. The Golden Eagles also defeated South Alabama 5-3 in its mid-week game.
This week, USM takes on Tulane at Pete Taylor Park in Hattiesburg before traveling to Birmingham to take on UAB (11-10, 19-22) in a weekend conference series.
The Golden Eagles play host to the conference championship baseball tournament at MGM Park in Biloxi on May 23-27.
Here's how the teams fared in the college polls after this weekend's action.
Ole Miss moved up to No. 4 in D1Baseball.com, while Southern Miss stayed steady at No. 11. In the Baseball America poll, Ole Miss moved up to No. 3 from No. 5 while Southern Miss moved up to No. 13 from No. 15. In the USA Today/Coaches Poll, The Rebels moved up to No. 6, while Southern Miss moved up to No. 13.
In SEC action, Ole Miss, propelled by a three-run homer by Thomas Dillard, defeated LSU 9-8 on Saturday and the series win. The Rebels dropped a Friday game 5-2 after pounding the Bayou Bengals 14-3 on Thursday night.
The Rebels (12-9, 32-13) play a home game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Wednesday before traveling to South Carolina to take on the Gamecocks (11-10, 26-18).
Mississippi State was home to Texas A&M over the weekend, dropping Friday's game 6-3 before coming back with an 11-6 victory on Saturday. But the Bulldogs lost the series with a 7-4 loss on Sunday.
MSU (9-12, 24-21) is a home to Alabama (5-16, 23-23) for the Bulldogs' SEC series this weekend.
SEC standings
East Division
Conf
All
Florida
16-5
36-10
Georgia
12-9
30-14
South Carolina
11-10
26-18
Vanderbilt
11-10
25-18
Kentucky
10-11
29-15
Missouri
9-12
29-15
Tennessee
8-13
25-21
West Division
Conf.
All
Arkansas
13-8
32-13
Ole Miss
12-9
34-11
Texas A&M
11-10
32-12
Auburn
10-11
31-14
LSU
10-11
26-19
Mississippi State
9-12
24-21
Alabama
5-16
23-23
C-USA standings
Conf.
All
Southern Miss
16-4
32-11
Louisiana Tech
15-6
31-15
Florida Atlantic
14-6-1
30-12-1
UTSA
11-9
24-18
Charlotte
11-10
24-19
UAB
11-10
19-22
FIU
10-11
21-22
WKU
10-11
20-23
Rice
7-12-2
17-25-2
Middle Tennessee
7-13-1
22-22-1
Marshall
6-15
18-23
Old Dominion
5-16
12-29
