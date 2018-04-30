Southern Miss shortstop LeeMarcus Boyd celebrates after hitting a double against Mississippi State during the fifth inning of their game at Pete Taylor Park in Hattiesburg on Feb. 16, 2018.
Southern Miss shortstop LeeMarcus Boyd celebrates after hitting a double against Mississippi State during the fifth inning of their game at Pete Taylor Park in Hattiesburg on Feb. 16, 2018. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com file

Southern Miss

Southern Miss' sweep of Old Dominion keeps Golden Eagles soaring atop C-USA

By Kate Magandy

kmagandy@sunherald.com

April 30, 2018 10:04 AM

Southern Miss continues to dominate in Conference USA action, while Ole Miss grabbed a pair of conference wins and flip-flopped with Arkansas in the SEC West this weekend.

Southern Miss, 16-4 in Conference USA and 32-11 overall, swept Old Dominion 2-0, 9-4, 9-2 to stay in the lead of the conference standings. The Golden Eagles also defeated South Alabama 5-3 in its mid-week game.

This week, USM takes on Tulane at Pete Taylor Park in Hattiesburg before traveling to Birmingham to take on UAB (11-10, 19-22) in a weekend conference series.

The Golden Eagles play host to the conference championship baseball tournament at MGM Park in Biloxi on May 23-27.

Here's how the teams fared in the college polls after this weekend's action.

Ole Miss moved up to No. 4 in D1Baseball.com, while Southern Miss stayed steady at No. 11. In the Baseball America poll, Ole Miss moved up to No. 3 from No. 5 while Southern Miss moved up to No. 13 from No. 15. In the USA Today/Coaches Poll, The Rebels moved up to No. 6, while Southern Miss moved up to No. 13.

In SEC action, Ole Miss, propelled by a three-run homer by Thomas Dillard, defeated LSU 9-8 on Saturday and the series win. The Rebels dropped a Friday game 5-2 after pounding the Bayou Bengals 14-3 on Thursday night.

The Rebels (12-9, 32-13) play a home game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Wednesday before traveling to South Carolina to take on the Gamecocks (11-10, 26-18).

Mississippi State was home to Texas A&M over the weekend, dropping Friday's game 6-3 before coming back with an 11-6 victory on Saturday. But the Bulldogs lost the series with a 7-4 loss on Sunday.

MSU (9-12, 24-21) is a home to Alabama (5-16, 23-23) for the Bulldogs' SEC series this weekend.

SEC standings

East Division

Conf

All

Florida

16-5

36-10

Georgia

12-9

30-14

South Carolina

11-10

26-18

Vanderbilt

11-10

25-18

Kentucky

10-11

29-15

Missouri

9-12

29-15

Tennessee

8-13

25-21



West Division

Conf.

All

Arkansas

13-8

32-13

Ole Miss

12-9

34-11

Texas A&M

11-10

32-12

Auburn

10-11

31-14

LSU

10-11

26-19

Mississippi State

9-12

24-21

Alabama

5-16

23-23

C-USA standings

Conf.

All

Southern Miss

16-4

32-11

Louisiana Tech

15-6

31-15

Florida Atlantic

14-6-1

30-12-1

UTSA

11-9

24-18

Charlotte

11-10

24-19

UAB

11-10

19-22

FIU

10-11

21-22

WKU

10-11

20-23

Rice

7-12-2

17-25-2

Middle Tennessee

7-13-1

22-22-1

Marshall

6-15

18-23

Old Dominion

5-16

12-29

