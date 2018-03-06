Head coach Jay Hopson argues a call during the Independence Bowl between Southern Miss and Florida State University in Shreveport, Louisiana, Dec. 27, 2017. According to a report, Hopson’s defensive coordinator, Tony Pecoraro, is set to join Florida Atlantic’s staff in the same capacity.
Head coach Jay Hopson argues a call during the Independence Bowl between Southern Miss and Florida State University in Shreveport, Louisiana, Dec. 27, 2017. According to a report, Hopson’s defensive coordinator, Tony Pecoraro, is set to join Florida Atlantic’s staff in the same capacity. Bobby McDuffie Special to The Sun Herald
Head coach Jay Hopson argues a call during the Independence Bowl between Southern Miss and Florida State University in Shreveport, Louisiana, Dec. 27, 2017. According to a report, Hopson’s defensive coordinator, Tony Pecoraro, is set to join Florida Atlantic’s staff in the same capacity. Bobby McDuffie Special to The Sun Herald

Southern Miss

The Southern Miss football staff takes another hit, this time to a C-USA rival, report says

By Patrick Ochs

pochs@sunherald.com

March 06, 2018 03:37 PM

It appears Jay Hopson’s staff at Southern Miss is about to take another hit.

FootballScoop.com reported Tuesday that defensive coordinator Tony Pecoraro is set to join Lane Kiffin’s Florida Atlantic staff. According to the report, Pecoraro will also be FAU’s defensive coordinator.

Pecoraro served as the DC and inside linebackers coach at USM the last two seasons.

Prior to working in Hattiesburg, Pecoraro was the defensive coordinator at Alcorn State for four seasons and at North Alabama for two years. Before that, he was a defensive quality control coach at Florida State.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The USM staff has seen its fair share of turnover this year, with Dan Disch leaving to coach in the German Football League and Desmond Lindsey departing for Memphis.

USM added former Golden Eagle Eddie Hicks to its staff last week as the cornerbacks coach.

More Videos

USM ‘enjoyed every minute’ of MSU sweep 120

USM ‘enjoyed every minute’ of MSU sweep

Pause
USM’s Luke Reynolds enjoying series win over MSU 58

USM’s Luke Reynolds enjoying series win over MSU

Nick Sandlin ‘was the best guy in the ballpark’ 108

Nick Sandlin ‘was the best guy in the ballpark’

Southern Miss staff breaks down late drama at La. Tech 195

Southern Miss staff breaks down late drama at La. Tech

USM QB Keon Howard showed ice in his veins vs. La. Tech 183

USM QB Keon Howard showed ice in his veins vs. La. Tech

Southern Miss coach Jay Hopson discusses North Texas loss 320

Southern Miss coach Jay Hopson discusses North Texas loss

Southern Miss ground game gets rolling 103

Southern Miss ground game gets rolling

Shannon Dawson yuks it up with media at Southern Miss 93

Shannon Dawson yuks it up with media at Southern Miss

Jay Hopson, Shannon Dawson break down Southern Miss QB battle 145

Jay Hopson, Shannon Dawson break down Southern Miss QB battle

Watch USM coach, players talk 8-7 win over UIC 299

Watch USM coach, players talk 8-7 win over UIC

Southern Miss head coach Jay Hopson and offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson break down their QB situation. Patrick Mageepmagee@sunherald.com

Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

USM ‘enjoyed every minute’ of MSU sweep 120

USM ‘enjoyed every minute’ of MSU sweep

Pause
USM’s Luke Reynolds enjoying series win over MSU 58

USM’s Luke Reynolds enjoying series win over MSU

Nick Sandlin ‘was the best guy in the ballpark’ 108

Nick Sandlin ‘was the best guy in the ballpark’

Southern Miss staff breaks down late drama at La. Tech 195

Southern Miss staff breaks down late drama at La. Tech

USM QB Keon Howard showed ice in his veins vs. La. Tech 183

USM QB Keon Howard showed ice in his veins vs. La. Tech

Southern Miss coach Jay Hopson discusses North Texas loss 320

Southern Miss coach Jay Hopson discusses North Texas loss

Southern Miss ground game gets rolling 103

Southern Miss ground game gets rolling

Shannon Dawson yuks it up with media at Southern Miss 93

Shannon Dawson yuks it up with media at Southern Miss

Jay Hopson, Shannon Dawson break down Southern Miss QB battle 145

Jay Hopson, Shannon Dawson break down Southern Miss QB battle

Watch USM coach, players talk 8-7 win over UIC 299

Watch USM coach, players talk 8-7 win over UIC

USM ‘enjoyed every minute’ of MSU sweep

View More Video