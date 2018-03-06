The Southern Miss football staff takes another hit, this time to a C-USA rival, report says

It appears Jay Hopson’s staff at Southern Miss is about to take another hit.
FootballScoop.com reported Tuesday that defensive coordinator Tony Pecoraro is set to join Lane Kiffin’s Florida Atlantic staff. According to the report, Pecoraro will also be FAU’s defensive coordinator.
Pecoraro served as the DC and inside linebackers coach at USM the last two seasons.
Prior to working in Hattiesburg, Pecoraro was the defensive coordinator at Alcorn State for four seasons and at North Alabama for two years. Before that, he was a defensive quality control coach at Florida State.
The USM staff has seen its fair share of turnover this year, with Dan Disch leaving to coach in the German Football League and Desmond Lindsey departing for Memphis.
USM added former Golden Eagle Eddie Hicks to its staff last week as the cornerbacks coach.
