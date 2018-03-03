Southern Miss shortstop LeeMarcus Boyd takes a shot to left field against Mississippi State during Hattiesburg Regional Tournament on June 5, 2017.
Here’s how to watch the Southern Miss-Ohio State baseball game

By Patrick Magee

pmagee@sunherald.com

March 03, 2018 12:23 PM

College baseball fans who want to check out Saturday’s Southern Miss-Ohio State baseball game are in luck.

The game was made a late addition to the lineup for ESPN3. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. Saturday at Blue Wahoos Stadium in Pensacola, Florida.

The game was planned for 3 p.m., but the Nicholls-Eastern Michigan game lasted into 10 innings. EMU won by the score of 11-5 in Pensacola.

The USM-OSU game was originally set just to be broadcast by Cox Sports Television for Cox cable subscribers, but it was announced Saturday that the game can also be seen on ESPN3.com and on the Watch ESPN app.

To watch the game, you will need to first log in with your cable account. Most cable providers make ESPN3 available to their subscribers for no additional cost.

Junior right-hander Nick Sandlin (2-0, 0.00) is set to be the starting pitcher for Southern Miss and Ohio State is expected to go with right-hander Ryan Feltner, Jr. (1-0, 6.55).

Mississippi State offered praise for Southern Miss right-handed Nick Sandlin after the Eagles’ 11-0 win. Patrick Mageepmagee@sunherald.com

Patrick Magee: 228-896-2333, @Patrick_Magee

