Former Golden Eagle joins Southern Miss football staff

Former Southern Miss star safety Eddie Hicks is joining the football staff at his alma mater.
Hicks will join Jay Hopson’s staff at USM as cornerbacks coach, the head coach confirmed to the Sun Herald on Thursday. The report was first made by FootballScoop.com.
The Clarksdale native served as the cornerbacks/nickel package coach at Austin Peay the last two seasons, helping lead the Governors’ football program to an impressive turnaround.
Austin Peay finished 8-4 this season under head coach Will Healy after entering the campaign on a 1-45 run.
Hicks played safety at USM from 2006-09, earning a spot on the Conference USA All-Freshman Team in 2006 and picking up All-Conference USA selections during his junior and senior years. Hopson served as the USM defensive coordinator during Hicks’ first two seasons.
As a graduate assistant in 2012, Hicks got his first college coaching opportunity under Hopson at Alcorn State. He also worked as a graduate assistant at Cincinnati in 2013 before becoming serving in the defensive quality control role at California in 2014.
Hicks spent one season as the defensive backs coach at Murray State in 2015 before making the move to Austin Peay.
