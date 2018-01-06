Southern Miss guard Kevin Holland (20) made seven three-pointers against UTSA Saturday.
Holland’s hot shooting leads Southern Miss past UTSA

Associated Press

January 06, 2018 06:57 PM

Kevin Holland sank every shot he took, including seven 3-pointers, to lead Southern Miss in a 93-83 win over Texas-San Antonio on Saturday.

Holland finished 8 for 8 from the field for a career-high 23 points. Cortez Edwards added 20 points while grabbing 10 rebounds, Dominic Magee had 18 points plus 10 boards, Tyree Griffin scored 16 and D'Angelo Richardson 12 for Southern Miss (9-8, 2-2 Conference USA).

The Golden Eagles jumped out to a 17-2 lead and never trailed. Tyree Griffin’s two 3-pointers came during the run.

San Antonio (9-8, 2-2) pulled to within three points on Jhivvan Jackson’s layup to trail 32-29, before Southern Miss closed out the half with an 8-0 burst bookended with 3-pointers from Holland and held on the rest of the way.

Jackson led San Antonio with 30 points, while Deon Lyle scored 21.

