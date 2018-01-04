Southern Miss head coach Doc Sadler during the game at South Alabama in Mobile on Nov. 29, 2017.
Southern Miss

Southern Miss basketball extends streak vs. UTEP in Hattiesburg

By Patrick Magee

pmagee@sunherald.com

January 04, 2018 10:09 PM

The Southern Miss men's basketball team picked up its first win in Conference USA play with a decisive 85-75 victory over UTEP in Hattiesburg Thursday night.

It marked the seventh consecutive time that UTEP has lost a game at Reed Green Coliseum.

Dominic Magee came up two rebounds shy of a double-double, putting up 21 points, eight rebounds and four assists to lead the Golden Eagles (8-8, 1-2).

USM had one of its best shooting performances of the season, hitting 35 of 58 attempts from the field for a percentage of 60.3. The Eagles hit 7-of-20 3-pointers.

Also scoring in double digits for USM were Tyree Griffin (19), Cortez Edwards (14) and Kevin Holland (10). Griffin also dished out a team high of six assists.

UTEP (6-9, 1-2) was led by Isiah Osborne, who scored 17 points.

Southern Miss will next host UTSA at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

