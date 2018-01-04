Southern Miss basketball extends streak vs. UTEP in Hattiesburg

The Southern Miss men's basketball team picked up its first win in Conference USA play with a decisive 85-75 victory over UTEP in Hattiesburg Thursday night.
It marked the seventh consecutive time that UTEP has lost a game at Reed Green Coliseum.
Dominic Magee came up two rebounds shy of a double-double, putting up 21 points, eight rebounds and four assists to lead the Golden Eagles (8-8, 1-2).
USM had one of its best shooting performances of the season, hitting 35 of 58 attempts from the field for a percentage of 60.3. The Eagles hit 7-of-20 3-pointers.
Also scoring in double digits for USM were Tyree Griffin (19), Cortez Edwards (14) and Kevin Holland (10). Griffin also dished out a team high of six assists.
UTEP (6-9, 1-2) was led by Isiah Osborne, who scored 17 points.
Southern Miss will next host UTSA at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
