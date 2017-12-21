No. 24 Florida State makes 19 3’s in rout of Southern Miss

P.J. Savoy scored 17 points and 24th-ranked Florida State made 19 3-pointers as it closed nonconference play with a 98-45 victory over Southern Mississippi on Thursday.
Savoy and M.J. Walker (15 points) each made five 3-pointers. The 19 3-pointers are one short of the school-record 20 the Seminoles made against Maine on Dec. 8, 2007.
Florida State, which was 37 of 66 from the field, led by 26 at halftime (47-21) and was up by as many as 57 late in the second half. Mfiondu Kabengele added 12 points for the Seminoles (11-1), who had 13 players in the scoring column.
Southern Mississippi (7-5) did not have any players in double figures. It shot a season-worst 29.5 percent from the field (18 of 61) and saw its four-game winning streak snapped. Cortez Edward, Eddie Davis III and Anfernee Hampton each scored eight points.
This is the second straight season the Golden Eagles have lost by 48 points or more to Florida State.
The Golden Eagles came into the game averaging the fourth-fewest turnovers in Division I (8.8 per game) but committed a season-high 19 against FSU.
The Seminoles have won 27 straight at home, which is the third-longest current streak in Division I behind Cincinnati (32) and SMU (31). That streak though faces a huge test the next time they are at the Tucker Center, when defending national champion and No. 5 North Carolina visits on Jan. 3.
Southern Miss faces Mississippi State at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson.
Comments