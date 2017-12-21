Southern Miss guard Cortez Edwards (1) drives the baseline against Florida State guard PJ Savoy (5).
Southern Miss guard Cortez Edwards (1) drives the baseline against Florida State guard PJ Savoy (5). Mark Wallheiser Associated Press
Southern Miss guard Cortez Edwards (1) drives the baseline against Florida State guard PJ Savoy (5). Mark Wallheiser Associated Press

Southern Miss

No. 24 Florida State makes 19 3’s in rout of Southern Miss

By JOE REEDY

Associated Press

December 21, 2017 03:26 PM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 03:46 PM

P.J. Savoy scored 17 points and 24th-ranked Florida State made 19 3-pointers as it closed nonconference play with a 98-45 victory over Southern Mississippi on Thursday.

Savoy and M.J. Walker (15 points) each made five 3-pointers. The 19 3-pointers are one short of the school-record 20 the Seminoles made against Maine on Dec. 8, 2007.

Florida State, which was 37 of 66 from the field, led by 26 at halftime (47-21) and was up by as many as 57 late in the second half. Mfiondu Kabengele added 12 points for the Seminoles (11-1), who had 13 players in the scoring column.

Southern Mississippi (7-5) did not have any players in double figures. It shot a season-worst 29.5 percent from the field (18 of 61) and saw its four-game winning streak snapped. Cortez Edward, Eddie Davis III and Anfernee Hampton each scored eight points.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

This is the second straight season the Golden Eagles have lost by 48 points or more to Florida State.

The Golden Eagles came into the game averaging the fourth-fewest turnovers in Division I (8.8 per game) but committed a season-high 19 against FSU.

The Seminoles have won 27 straight at home, which is the third-longest current streak in Division I behind Cincinnati (32) and SMU (31). That streak though faces a huge test the next time they are at the Tucker Center, when defending national champion and No. 5 North Carolina visits on Jan. 3.

Southern Miss faces Mississippi State at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Southern Miss staff breaks down late drama at La. Tech

    Southern Miss coach Jay Hopson and offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson talk about final moments of 34-27 win at Louisiana Tech.

Southern Miss staff breaks down late drama at La. Tech

Southern Miss staff breaks down late drama at La. Tech 3:16

Southern Miss staff breaks down late drama at La. Tech
USM QB Keon Howard showed ice in his veins vs. La. Tech 3:04

USM QB Keon Howard showed ice in his veins vs. La. Tech
Southern Miss coach Jay Hopson discusses North Texas loss 5:21

Southern Miss coach Jay Hopson discusses North Texas loss

View More Video