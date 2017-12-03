Southern Miss will battle Florida State in the Independence Bowl

Southern Miss will get the Power 5 bowl match-up that fans always hope for.
The Golden Eagles (8-4) will take on Florida State (6-6) at 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 27 in the Walk-On's Independence Bowl in Shreveport, the Sun Herald has confirmed.
Florida State beat Louisiana-Monroe 42-10 on Saturday to clinch a bowl bid despite dealing with the departure of head coach Jimbo Fisher to Texas A&M this week. Fisher had a record of 83-23 in eight seasons at FSU and won the 2013 national title.
Long-time FSU assistant Odell Haggins served as the team's interim head coach during Saturday's win over ULM.
Florida State leads the all-time series against Southern Miss with a record of 13-8-1.
The Seminoles won the last meeting between the two teams, 54-14, in Tallahassee in 1996.
One of the more memorable games in the series for USM fans took place in 1989 when quarterback Brett Favre led the Golden Eagles to a 30-26 win over Florida State in Jacksonville, Florida.
Haggins, a former FSU defensive lineman, was a senior on the 1989 team that lost to the Golden Eagles.
Florida State and Southern Miss were fellow members of the Metro Conference from 1982-91. The conference never sponsored football.
Florida State holds an NCAA-best streak for consecutive bowl appearances with 36.
The will be USM's third Independence Bowl and its first bid to the Shreveport game since beating UTEP 38-18 in 1988.
Patrick Magee: 228-896-2333, @Patrick_Magee
