Southern Miss defensive back Kelsey Douglas returns an interception for a touchdown against Charlotte in Hattiesburg on Nov. 18. Bobby McDuffie Special to the Sun Herald
Southern Miss

Southern Miss will battle Florida State in the Independence Bowl

By Patrick Magee

pmagee@sunherald.com

December 03, 2017 03:16 PM

Southern Miss will get the Power 5 bowl match-up that fans always hope for.

The Golden Eagles (8-4) will take on Florida State (6-6) at 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 27 in the Walk-On's Independence Bowl in Shreveport, the Sun Herald has confirmed.

Florida State beat Louisiana-Monroe 42-10 on Saturday to clinch a bowl bid despite dealing with the departure of head coach Jimbo Fisher to Texas A&M this week. Fisher had a record of 83-23 in eight seasons at FSU and won the 2013 national title.

Long-time FSU assistant Odell Haggins served as the team's interim head coach during Saturday's win over ULM.

Florida State leads the all-time series against Southern Miss with a record of 13-8-1.

The Seminoles won the last meeting between the two teams, 54-14, in Tallahassee in 1996.

One of the more memorable games in the series for USM fans took place in 1989 when quarterback Brett Favre led the Golden Eagles to a 30-26 win over Florida State in Jacksonville, Florida.

Haggins, a former FSU defensive lineman, was a senior on the 1989 team that lost to the Golden Eagles.

Florida State and Southern Miss were fellow members of the Metro Conference from 1982-91. The conference never sponsored football.

Florida State holds an NCAA-best streak for consecutive bowl appearances with 36.

The will be USM's third Independence Bowl and its first bid to the Shreveport game since beating UTEP 38-18 in 1988.

Patrick Magee: 228-896-2333, @Patrick_Magee

