Kwadra Griggs tightens grip on Southern Miss QB job

1:49 Southern Miss coaches discuss QB situation Pause

1:34 Shannon Dawson yuks it up with media at Southern Miss

1:19 Long Beach police looking for armed bank robbery suspects

0:19 Jacksonville, Florida experiences record-breaking flooding from Irma

2:10 Coast seafood industry is the story of the American Dream

2:05 Sun Herald reporter Jeff Clark explains 'Why I Walk'

0:47 Small towns, especially the ones on the Mississippi Coast, are the best

0:34 Gumbo team at Biloxi Seafood Festival

0:30 Sights and sounds from the Biloxi Seafood Festival