Southern Miss third baseman Taylor Braley throws to first after fielding a ground ball against Illinois-Chicago during the Hattiesburg Regional Tournament, June 2, 2017. Braley recently signed with the Miami Marlins. Tim Isbell ttisbell@sunherald.com file

Southern Miss

July 05, 2017 12:25 PM

Report: Southern Miss’ Taylor Braley signs with Miami Marlins

By Patrick Ochs

pochs@sunherald.com

It took a little longer than originally expected but it appears Taylor Braley will be a Miami Marlins prospect after all.

MLBPipeline.com’s Jim Callis tweeted Wednesday afternoon that the Southern Miss pitcher/third baseman signed with Miami.

Callis reported Braley signed for $250,000, which is $3,800 under slot value for the No. 179 overall pick. As of the report, Miami had not yet updated its signing list.

Shortly after being selected in the sixth round of the MLB Draft by the Marlins, Braley told Sun Herald reporter Patrick Magee he planned on going pro.

“It was pretty tough,” Braley said June 21. “I was going back and forth, not knowing which one I wanted to do. Once I came up with the game plan, it was pretty easy.”

A former Oak Grove standout, Braley did a little bit of everything for USM. As a junior, he hit .313 with 17 homers and 61 RBIs while also posting a 7-2 record with a 3.40 ERA on the mound.

Miami drafted Braley as a pitcher, but he told the Sun Herald he expected to do a little bit of both — at least early in his professional career.

“I think they're going to let me hit a little bit, see how it goes,” Braley said.

Fellow Golden Eagle draftees Kirk McCarty and Dylan Burdeaux have already started their pro careers.

McCarty, a seventh round selection by the Cleveland Indians, was assigned to Class-A short-season Mahoning Valley. He has thrown four scoreless innings with two strikeouts, two walks and one hit over two appearances. He earned the win in both outing.

Selected by the Detroit Tigers in the 20th round, Burdeaux is hitting .200 with three RBIs and a .520 OPS in six games with the Class-A short-season Connecticut Tigers.

Another USM pitcher, Hayden Roberts, was drafted in the 34th round by the Colorado Rockies and sent to Grand Junction of the Pioneer League. Roberts has a 6.48 ERA with nine strikeouts and four walks in 8 1/3 innings.

Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs

