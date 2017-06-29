Southern Miss football finalizes start times for 2017 home slate

If you prefer evening games, you should be happy with the way the Southern Miss football home slate stacks up.
USM announced kickoff times for its entire home schedule on Thursday with four of the six games beginning at 6 p.m.
The Sept. 2 Kentucky contest (3 p.m.) and the Nov. 11 game against Charlotte (2 p.m.) are the only afternoon games this season at Roberts Stadium.
The two games remaining on the schedule that don't yet have start times, UTSA on Oct. 7 and Tennessee on Nov. 4, are both on the road.
USM football schedule
Date – Opponent – Site — Time
Sept. 2 — Kentucky (CBS SN) — Hattiesburg — 3 p.m.
Sept. 9 — Southern (Stadium) — Hattiesburg — 6 p.m.
Sept. 16 — ULM (ESPN3) — Monroe, La. — 6 p.m.
Sept. 23 Open
Sept. 30 — North Texas — Hattiesburg — 6 p.m.
Oct. 7 — UTSA — San Antonio — TBA
Oct. 14 — UTEP (HC/Stadium) — Hattiesburg — 6 p.m.
Oct. 21 — La. Tech (Stadium) — Ruston, La. — 6 p.m.
Oct. 28 — UAB — Hattiesburg — 6 p.m.
Nov. 4 — Tennessee — Knoxville, Tenn. — TBA
Nov. 11 — Rice — Houston — 2:30 p.m.
Nov. 18 — Charlotte — Hattiesburg — 2 p.m.
Nov. 25 — Marshall (Stadium) — Huntington, W.Va. — 1:30 p.m.
